Woman struck in Brampton hit-and-run, police say
Posted January 9, 2026 7:12 pm.
Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday night.
According to authorities, the crash happened near Ray Lawson Boulevard and Falstaff Drive just before 6 p.m.
Police say the woman was struck by a white Honda Civic whose driver fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.