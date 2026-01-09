Woman struck in Brampton hit-and-run, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened near Ray Lawson Boulevard and Falstaff Drive just before 6 p.m.

Police say the woman was struck by a white Honda Civic whose driver fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.