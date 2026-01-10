3 suspects arrested, several police vehicles damaged in Vaughan break and enter

Three suspects are in custody, and several police vehicles were damaged during an attempted break and enter in Vaughan early Saturday morning.

Police in York Region say they were called to a commercial building in the area of Kipling Avenue and Highway 7 around 2 a.m.

Four police vehicles were used to try to contain the suspect vehicle, which attempted to flee the scene. One of the suspects who attempted to flee the scene was quickly apprehended following a brief foot pursuit by police.

Three people were taken into custody, and one of them was taken to the hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

A loaded firearm was also found on one of the suspects during the arrest.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly stolen.

The ages and possible charges the suspects are facing were not immediately available.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the course of the investigation, two of which are no longer operational, according to police.