3 suspects arrested, several police vehicles damaged in Vaughan break and enter

Several York Regional Police cruisers are shown after containing a suspect vehicle during an attempted break and enter at a commercial building in Vaughan on January 10, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 10, 2026 9:56 am.

Three suspects are in custody, and several police vehicles were damaged during an attempted break and enter in Vaughan early Saturday morning.

Police in York Region say they were called to a commercial building in the area of Kipling Avenue and Highway 7 around 2 a.m.

Four police vehicles were used to try to contain the suspect vehicle, which attempted to flee the scene. One of the suspects who attempted to flee the scene was quickly apprehended following a brief foot pursuit by police.

Three people were taken into custody, and one of them was taken to the hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

A loaded firearm was also found on one of the suspects during the arrest.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly stolen.

The ages and possible charges the suspects are facing were not immediately available.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the course of the investigation, two of which are no longer operational, according to police.

Top Stories

Disappearance of Taron Stepanyan now being investigated as potential homicide: police

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide. Taron Stepanyan left...

21m ago

High-potency additives to opioids making response, treatment by community workers difficult

In the midst of a city-wide overdose crisis, an alarming form of animal tranquillizer is now being found in Toronto's street drug supply, making it increasingly difficult for community workers to combat...

3h ago

What is 'food noise' and why are we hearing about it amid the rise of GLP-1 meds?

TORONTO — Before Brenda Rogers started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023, she didn't realize how much "food noise" was sapping her mental energy. "You're just constantly thinking about food and...

4h ago

$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area. Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott...

27m ago

