$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area.

Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.

Friday’s winning numbers were 9, 21, 26, 31, 34, 36, 43 with the bonus number 46. The Encore number is 1346438.

The win marks the first major lottery jackpot of the year and comes on the heels of an $80 million jackpot that was won with a ticket sold in London just before the end of the year.

Lottery officials say a $100,000 winning Encore ticket was sold in Ajax