Greenland’s party leaders firmly reject Trump’s push for US control of the island

FILE - Tourists kayak at sea in front of Nuuk Cathedral in Nuuk, Greenland, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2026 4:56 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2026 7:38 am.

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland’s party leaders have rejected President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for the U.S. to take control of the island, saying that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people.

“We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders said in a statement Friday night.

Trump said again on Friday that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous region that’s part of NATO ally Denmark, “the easy way.” He said that if the U.S. doesn’t own it, then Russia or China will take it over, and the U.S. does not want them as neighbors.

“If we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump said, without explaining what that entailed. The White House said it is considering a range of options, including using military force, to acquire the island.

Greenland’s party leaders reiterated that “Greenland’s future must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”

“As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasize once again our wish that the United States’ contempt for our country ends,” the statement said.

Officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States met Thursday in Washington and will meet again next week to discuss the renewed push by the White House for the control of the island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO.

The party leaders’ statement said that “the work on Greenland’s future takes place in dialogue with the Greenlandic people and is prepared on the basis of international laws.”

“No other country can interfere in this,” they said. “We must decide the future of our country ourselves, without pressure for quick decision, delay or interference from other countries.”

The statement was signed by Nielsen, Pele Broberg, Múte B. Egede, Aleqa Hammond and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen.

While Greenland is the largest island in the world, it has a population of around 57,000 and doesn’t have its own military. Defense is provided by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the U.S.

It’s unclear how the remaining NATO members would respond if the U.S. decided to forcibly take control of the island or if they would come to Denmark’s aid.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High-potency additives to opioids making response, treatment by community workers difficult

In the midst of a city-wide overdose crisis, an alarming form of animal tranquillizer is now being found in Toronto's street drug supply, making it increasingly difficult for community workers to combat...

24m ago

What is 'food noise' and why are we hearing about it amid the rise of GLP-1 meds?

TORONTO — Before Brenda Rogers started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023, she didn't realize how much "food noise" was sapping her mental energy. "You're just constantly thinking about food and...

1h ago

Navigating FIFA, updating congestion management plan are top priorities for new Toronto 'traffic czar'

Andrew Posluns is the first person to hold the role of City of Toronto chief congestion officer. He began the position at the start of 2026.

11h ago

Frustrated Toronto residents still waiting for recycling to be picked up

Nine days into the new year, and Toronto's now privatized recycling program is off to a rough start as overflowing blue bins in several North York neighbourhoods are still waiting to be picked up. As...

16h ago

Top Stories

High-potency additives to opioids making response, treatment by community workers difficult

In the midst of a city-wide overdose crisis, an alarming form of animal tranquillizer is now being found in Toronto's street drug supply, making it increasingly difficult for community workers to combat...

24m ago

What is 'food noise' and why are we hearing about it amid the rise of GLP-1 meds?

TORONTO — Before Brenda Rogers started taking Ozempic in the spring of 2023, she didn't realize how much "food noise" was sapping her mental energy. "You're just constantly thinking about food and...

1h ago

Navigating FIFA, updating congestion management plan are top priorities for new Toronto 'traffic czar'

Andrew Posluns is the first person to hold the role of City of Toronto chief congestion officer. He began the position at the start of 2026.

11h ago

Frustrated Toronto residents still waiting for recycling to be picked up

Nine days into the new year, and Toronto's now privatized recycling program is off to a rough start as overflowing blue bins in several North York neighbourhoods are still waiting to be picked up. As...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Next surge of arctic air arrives next week

Temperatures are expected to drop by at least 10 degrees next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

0:37
ICE agent's phone footage shows interaction before fatally killing woman

Cell phone footage from the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good shows the verbal confrontation had before the 37-year-old mother of three was killed.

17h ago

0:52
Dog starts fire inside Ottawa-area home after chewing on battery

Video captured the moment a dog started a fire inside an Ottawa-area home after chewing an a lithium-ion battery that was inside a ski glove.

18h ago

0:19
Man dead after being trapped under forklift at worksite

A man in his 40s has died after being trapped under a forklift in a workplace accident in Vaughan.

20h ago

0:35
Person in custody over random stabbings near Dufferin station

Toronto Police Service says a person is now in custody over two random stabbings near Dufferin subway station.

20h ago

More Videos