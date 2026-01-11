Federal Reserve Chair Powell says DOJ has subpoenaed central bank, threatens criminal indictment

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, and President Donald Trump look over a document of cost figures during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 7:59 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 8:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday the Department of Justice has served the central bank with subpoenas and threatened it with a criminal indictment over his testimony this summer about the Fed’s building renovations.

The move represents an unprecedented escalation in President Donald Trump’s battle with the Fed, an independent agency he has repeatedly attacked for not cutting its key interest rate as quickly as Trump prefers. The subpoena relates to his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee in June, Powell said, regarding the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation of two office buildings, a project that Trump criticized as excessive.

Powell on Sunday cast off what has up to this point been a restrained approach to Trump’s criticisms and personal insults, which he has mostly ignored. Instead, Powell issued a video statement in which he bluntly characterized the threat of criminal charges as simple “pretexts” to undermine the Fed’s independence when it comes to setting interest rates.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said.

It’s a sharp departure from the Fed’s understated response to Trump this year. The central bank has attempted to placate the administration by dialing back some policies, such as efforts to consider the impact of climate change on the banking system, that the administration clearly opposed.

In his testimony in June, Powell disputed some of the criticisms that had been levied against the Fed’s renovation of two historic office buildings, which have ballooned in cost.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Sunday.

The Justice Department in a statement Sunday said it can’t comment on any particular case, but added that Attorney General Pam Bondi “has instructed her US Attorneys to prioritize investigating any abuse of tax payer dollars.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a text message and phone call seeking comment.

With the subpoenas, Powell becomes the latest perceived adversary of the president to face a criminal investigation by the Trump administration’s Justice Department. Trump himself has urged prosecutions of his political opponents, obliterating institutional guardrails for a Justice Department that for generations has taken care to make investigative and prosecutorial decisions independent of the White House.

The potential indictment has already drawn concern from one Republican senator, who said he’ll oppose any future nominee to the central bank, including any replacement for Powell, until “this legal matter is fully resolved.”

“If there were any remaining doubt whether advisers within the Trump Administration are actively pushing to end the independence of the Federal Reserve, there should now be none,” said North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who sits on the Banking Committee, which oversees Fed nominations. “It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question.”

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim, Eric Tucker, Michael Kunzelman, and Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Top Stories

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

2h ago

Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet offers fashion lovers and screen watchers an amuse-bouche of beauty and glamour as one of the first stops on the award season road to Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars. The...

2h ago

Celebrities wear pins protesting ICE on the Golden Globes red carpet

Some celebrities donned anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes on Sunday in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis. The...

2h ago

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military...

8h ago

