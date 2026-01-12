Cuba’s president says no current talks with the US after Trump threatens it

The Cuban flag flies at half-mast at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune near the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in memory of Cubans who died two days before in Caracas, Venezuela during the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Dánica Coto And Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press

Posted January 12, 2026 9:29 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 9:44 am.

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday that his administration is currently not in talks with the U.S. government, a day after President Donald Trump threatened the Caribbean island in the wake of the U.S. attack on Venezuela.

Díaz-Canel posted a flurry of brief statements on X after Trump suggested that Cuba “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” He did not say what kind of deal.

Díaz-Canel wrote that for “relations between the U.S. and Cuba to progress, they must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion.”

He added: “We have always been willing to hold a serious and responsible dialogue with the various US governments, including the current one, on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of International Law, and mutual benefit without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence.”

His statements were reposted by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on X.

On Sunday, Trump wrote that Cuba would no longer live off oil and money from Venezuela, which the U.S. attacked on Jan. 3 in a stunning operation that killed 32 Cuban officers and led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

Cuba was receiving an estimated 35,000 barrels a day from Venezuela before the U.S. attacked, along with some 5,500 barrels daily from Mexico and roughly 7,500 from Russia, according to Jorge Piñón of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, who tracks the shipments.

The situation between the U.S. and Cuba is “very sad and concerning,” said Andy S. Gómez, retired dean of the School of International Studies and senior fellow in Cuban Studies at University of Miami.

He said he sees Díaz-Canel’s latest comments “as a way to try and buy a little bit of time for the inner circle to decide what steps it’s going to take.”

Gómez said he doesn’t visualize Cuba reaching out to U.S. officials right now.

“They had every opportunity when President (Barack) Obama opened up U.S. diplomatic relations, and yet they didn’t even bring Cuban coffee to the table,” Gómez said. “Of course, these are desperate times for Cuba.”

Cuba’s president stressed on X that “there are no talks with the U.S. government, except for technical contacts in the area of ​​migration.”

The island’s communist government has said U.S. sanctions cost the country more than $7.5 billion between March 2024 and February 2025.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dánica Coto And Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

5h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

1h ago

Service resumes on Line 6 Finch West after Monday morning switch problem

Commuters faced significant delays Monday morning due to a switch problem on Line 6 Finch West that lasted several hours. The disruption began around 5:30 a.m., when the TTC first reported that trains...

39m ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham, critically injured

A pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal...

2h ago

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

5h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

1h ago

Service resumes on Line 6 Finch West after Monday morning switch problem

Commuters faced significant delays Monday morning due to a switch problem on Line 6 Finch West that lasted several hours. The disruption began around 5:30 a.m., when the TTC first reported that trains...

39m ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham, critically injured

A pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Royal...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

More Videos