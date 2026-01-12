Daily Bread cuts ties with Feed Scarborough over alleged financial mismanagement

An investigation into the allegations of financial mismanagement is underway as Daily Bread Food Bank cuts ties with Feed Scarborough, one of its largest member organizations.

By Beverly Andrews

Posted January 12, 2026 10:54 pm.

Feed Scarborough, one of the largest food banks in Toronto, will no longer be affiliated with the Daily Bread Food Bank network after allegations of financial mismanagement.

Daily Bread confirmed to CityNews that as of Jan. 31, it has cut ties with Feed Scarbrough over allegations of financial and governance mismanagement, specifically claiming that Daily Bread had found evidence of discrepancies in the organization’s invoices to defend past expenditures.  

Those allegations of mismanagement have been sent to Toronto police who tell CityNews they are now investigating. Currently, no charges have been laid, and none of the allegations have been tested in court. 

“We retained external legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive financial investigation and shared our findings with the appropriate authorities, including the Toronto Police Service,” said Daily Bread CEO Neil Hetherington in a statement. 

Daily Bread acts as a central distribution hub and support system for a network of 144 member agencies that run more than 200 local food bank programs. 

Feed Scarborough receives millions of dollars’ worth of food each year from the Toronto charity and between 2021 and 2023, received grant funding totaling $620,000.  

According to Daily Bread, their financial audits discovered discrepancies in Feed Scarborough’s invoices that may have inflated how much grant money they were receiving, in the tens of thousands of dollars. 

Feed Scarborough’s Founder and CEO Suman Roy tells CityNews in an email statement that, upon learning of these allegations, the group’s board promptly hired a third party to perform its own forensic audit.  

He said Feed Scarbrough is cooperating with the police investigation and is confident that no Daily Bread funds were used for non-charitable purposes. 

In February, SOSO ministries will be working to continue support for Feed Scarborough clients. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

6h ago

Iranians in Toronto worried for loved ones as protests in Tehran continue

As violent protests persist in Iran, members of the Persian community in Toronto are worried, wondering if family and friends back home are safe. “Iran is in darkness,” said Naghmeh, an Iranian...

3h ago

AI taking FIFA World Cup scams to 'unprecedented' level, tech expert says

A Canadian-based online security company reported tracking thousands of newly registered websites related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1h ago

Toronto GO Transit train passenger says emergency alert system needs better response

A CityNews viewer raises concerns after pushing an emergency alarm to help a woman experiencing seizures on a recent GO Transit train ride.

8h ago

Top Stories

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

6h ago

Iranians in Toronto worried for loved ones as protests in Tehran continue

As violent protests persist in Iran, members of the Persian community in Toronto are worried, wondering if family and friends back home are safe. “Iran is in darkness,” said Naghmeh, an Iranian...

3h ago

AI taking FIFA World Cup scams to 'unprecedented' level, tech expert says

A Canadian-based online security company reported tracking thousands of newly registered websites related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1h ago

Toronto GO Transit train passenger says emergency alert system needs better response

A CityNews viewer raises concerns after pushing an emergency alarm to help a woman experiencing seizures on a recent GO Transit train ride.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

9h ago

3:01
Passenger says medical emergency on GO train not handled properly

A Toronto woman is raising concerns after pulling an emergency alarm on a recent GO Train ride. Pat Taney reports

9h ago

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

10h ago

0:41
Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding seeks bail

An Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is seeking bail after being accused for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and obtaining luxury goods.

13h ago

More Videos