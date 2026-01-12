Kyle Lowry embracing mentorship role on 76ers but promises 1-day Raptors return

Veteran NBA point guard Kyle Lowry as a member of the 76ers. Photo: Getty Images.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 5:23 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 5:24 am.

A few years ago, Kyle Lowry told reporters he would never accept a role as a bench warmer or an unofficial coach just to reach his 20th NBA season.

Well, allegedly.

“Really?” said Lowry, cursing for emphasis. “I lied.”

After taking a moment for the reporters’ laughter to die down, the 39-year-old Philadelphia 76ers point guard — who is averaging 8.5 minutes of play over five games this season — explained what’s changed for him and what drove him to play one more NBA season, even in a diminished role.

“I think in the game of basketball, you’ve got to be able to take yourself out of it sometimes, and be able to say, ‘OK, how can I pay it forward a little bit?’ said Lowry on Sunday, sitting in his stall in the visitors’ locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “I’ve always been the guy that wanted to pay it forward.”

Lowry was selected 24th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 NBA Draft, playing there for three season before being traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2009. After four seasons in Houston, he was sent to the Toronto Raptors during the 2012 off-season.

It was the best fit of his career and Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto, helping the Raptors win their only NBA championship in 2019. 

He was sent to the Miami Heat in 2021, helping that team reach the 2023 NBA Finals. In 2024, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets — although he never played for them — before joining his hometown Sixers via a contract buyout.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, who coached the Raptors to their NBA title with Lowry at the point, said that the veteran has been great as a mentor on and off the court for the 76ers this season.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guards, who, obviously, he’s been able to help,” said Nurse on Sunday before Philadelphia lost to Toronto 116-115 in overtime. “He really wanted to make it to his 20th season. I think that’s quite a milestone.”

Lowry is averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game this season, well below his career averages of 13.9 points, six assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Nurse said the six-time all-star brings a lot more to the court than just statistics, however, calling him one of the three hardest-working players he’s ever coached.

“It’s good to have somebody that’s won a lot that knows what’s good for the team, what isn’t,” said Nurse. “There’s times when I’ll be leaning on them and he’ll be behind me and say, ‘hey, you know, he needs to lean on us right now. This is what it takes,’ and things like that.

“Not only the mentorship of the young guys, but a good veteran presence, kind of a conduit to the coaching staff.”

Lowry, who was laughing and joking with Toronto media throughout his pre-game availability, said he was enjoying his new role.

“It’s been stress-free. It’s been fun. The thing about being in this type of role is it’s a challenge,” said Lowry. “You’ve got to find ways to challenge yourselves.

“The challenge for me is to help these guys every single day, be into the game plan, understanding the game plan, understanding what we want to do as a team.”

As much as Lowry is enjoying what is potentially his final NBA season, he confirmed there is one more team he’d like to sign with before officially retiring.

“My goal and I’ve committed to this and I never go from what I say, I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor,” said Lowry. “That has not changed.”

Nurse said he hopes to sub Lowry in against the Raptors on Monday night when the two teams complete their back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena so that Toronto fans can see him play one last time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

1h ago

'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' take top honors at Golden Globes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” took top honors at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama...

6h ago

4-vehicle collision leads to arrest; Toronto police searching for armed, wanted passenger

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a firearm and drug investigation that began after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into four vehicles...

1m ago

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

8h ago

Top Stories

Accused in Ryan Wedding case set to make bid for bail ahead of extradition hearing

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of laundering funds for an international drug smuggling operation is set to start making his bid for release ahead of his extradition hearing. Rolan Sokolovski was arrested...

1h ago

'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' take top honors at Golden Globes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” took top honors at Sunday’s 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare drama...

6h ago

4-vehicle collision leads to arrest; Toronto police searching for armed, wanted passenger

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a firearm and drug investigation that began after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into four vehicles...

1m ago

8 people arrested during Toronto protests, 29 charges laid

Toronto police arrested eight people at a demonstration and counterprotest in the city’s downtown core on Saturday. Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

10h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

January 10, 2026 7:30 am EST EST

More Videos