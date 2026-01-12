A few years ago, Kyle Lowry told reporters he would never accept a role as a bench warmer or an unofficial coach just to reach his 20th NBA season.

Well, allegedly.

“Really?” said Lowry, cursing for emphasis. “I lied.”

After taking a moment for the reporters’ laughter to die down, the 39-year-old Philadelphia 76ers point guard — who is averaging 8.5 minutes of play over five games this season — explained what’s changed for him and what drove him to play one more NBA season, even in a diminished role.

“I think in the game of basketball, you’ve got to be able to take yourself out of it sometimes, and be able to say, ‘OK, how can I pay it forward a little bit?’ said Lowry on Sunday, sitting in his stall in the visitors’ locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “I’ve always been the guy that wanted to pay it forward.”

Lowry was selected 24th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 NBA Draft, playing there for three season before being traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2009. After four seasons in Houston, he was sent to the Toronto Raptors during the 2012 off-season.

It was the best fit of his career and Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto, helping the Raptors win their only NBA championship in 2019.

He was sent to the Miami Heat in 2021, helping that team reach the 2023 NBA Finals. In 2024, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets — although he never played for them — before joining his hometown Sixers via a contract buyout.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, who coached the Raptors to their NBA title with Lowry at the point, said that the veteran has been great as a mentor on and off the court for the 76ers this season.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guards, who, obviously, he’s been able to help,” said Nurse on Sunday before Philadelphia lost to Toronto 116-115 in overtime. “He really wanted to make it to his 20th season. I think that’s quite a milestone.”

What will it mean to Lowry to one day have his jersey retired in Toronto? "Y'all ever see me cry? If it does & when it does, it will be a super emotional day. I put a lot of blood, sweat & tears in that 7."



He also reiterated his plan to sign a 1-day contract & retire a Raptor.

Lowry is averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game this season, well below his career averages of 13.9 points, six assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Nurse said the six-time all-star brings a lot more to the court than just statistics, however, calling him one of the three hardest-working players he’s ever coached.

“It’s good to have somebody that’s won a lot that knows what’s good for the team, what isn’t,” said Nurse. “There’s times when I’ll be leaning on them and he’ll be behind me and say, ‘hey, you know, he needs to lean on us right now. This is what it takes,’ and things like that.

“Not only the mentorship of the young guys, but a good veteran presence, kind of a conduit to the coaching staff.”

Lowry, who was laughing and joking with Toronto media throughout his pre-game availability, said he was enjoying his new role.

“It’s been stress-free. It’s been fun. The thing about being in this type of role is it’s a challenge,” said Lowry. “You’ve got to find ways to challenge yourselves.

“The challenge for me is to help these guys every single day, be into the game plan, understanding the game plan, understanding what we want to do as a team.”

As much as Lowry is enjoying what is potentially his final NBA season, he confirmed there is one more team he’d like to sign with before officially retiring.

“My goal and I’ve committed to this and I never go from what I say, I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor,” said Lowry. “That has not changed.”

Nurse said he hopes to sub Lowry in against the Raptors on Monday night when the two teams complete their back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena so that Toronto fans can see him play one last time.