2 injured in Mississauga stabbing

Two people are injured following a late-night stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Sir John’s Homestead, near Erin Mills Parkway, just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say two people were stabbed and paramedics transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries. They are now listed in stable condition.

A second person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released any details on suspects or arrests in connection with this incident.