Denmark provided US support on intercepting oil tanker, Danish official says

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 8:14 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 10:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Denmark provided U.S. forces in the east Atlantic with support last week as they intercepted an oil tanker for violations of U.S. sanctions, a Danish government official confirmed on Tuesday, despite tensions between the allies over the Trump administration’s desire for control of Greenland.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, declined to provide details about what the support entailed.

But acknowledgement of Danish support for the U.S. operation comes after tensions spiraled between the NATO allies as President Donald Trump renewed calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland. The vast Arctic island is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

The U.S. interception in the Atlantic capped a weekslong pursuit of the tanker that began in the Caribbean Sea as the U.S. imposed a blockade in the waters of Venezuela aimed at capturing sanctioned vessels coming in and out of the South American country.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Danish support for the U.S. operation was first reported by Newsmax.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday at the White House to discuss Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not yet been formally announced.

Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said earlier Tuesday that Vance would host a meeting with him and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, in Washington this week, with Rubio in attendance.

Løkke Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister, has been foreign minister since 2022 in the government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

At a joint news conference with Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated that Greenland isn’t for sale, Danish media reported. He said that the island is part of the kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland doesn’t want to be owned or ruled by the U.S.

Frederiksen also said Greenland isn’t for sale and underlined Denmark’s willingness to invest in Arctic security. She said it hasn’t been easy to stand up to unacceptable pressure from a close ally and there are many indications that the most difficult part lies ahead.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte refused to be drawn into the dispute, insisting that it was not his role to get involved.

“I never, ever comment when there are discussions within the alliance,” Rutte said, at the European Parliament in Brussels. “My role has to be to make sure we solve issues.”

He said that the 32-nation military organization must focus on providing security in the Arctic region, which includes Greenland. “When it comes to the protection of the High North, that is my role.”

Tensions have grown this month as Trump and his administration push the issue and the White House considers a range of options, including military force, to acquire Greenland. Trump reiterated his argument that the U.S. needs to “take Greenland,” otherwise Russia or China would, in comments aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He said he’d rather “make a deal” for the territory, “but one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation is headed to Copenhagen for meetings on Friday and Saturday in an attempt to show unity between the United States and Denmark.

__

Geir Moulson in Berlin, Matthew Lee in Washington and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

26m ago

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured,...

updated

28m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

26m ago

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured,...

updated

28m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
4 vehicles torched in overnight fire at Brampton truck yard, days after nearby tow‑truck arson

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

1h ago

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

20h ago

3:01
Passenger says medical emergency on GO train not handled properly

A Toronto woman is raising concerns after pulling an emergency alarm on a recent GO Train ride. Pat Taney reports

20h ago

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

21h ago

More Videos