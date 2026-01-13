A five-year-old child has died after an all‑terrain vehicle crashed into a tree on a private property in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township, prompting a multi‑unit investigation by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says the collision happened just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 10. Emergency crews responded to the scene, where they found a tracked ATV that had struck a tree.

According to police, the child was the lone operator of the vehicle and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The child was first taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional trauma centre, where they later died from their injuries.

A post‑mortem examination has been scheduled as investigators work to determine how the collision occurred.