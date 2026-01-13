Driver’s DIY licence plate doesn’t stick: Peterborough man busted with paper plates

Police say the stop was triggered when the vehicle's licence plate was found to be registered to a completely different car in Mississauga. Photo: Peterborough Police Service.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 13, 2026 11:42 am.

A Peterborough man is facing a stack of provincial offences after police say he tried to pass off paper licence plates—secured with a plastic sleeve and packing tape—as the real thing.

Traffic Services officers pulled the 45‑year‑old driver over around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, in the Romaine Street and Park Street area. Police say the stop was triggered when the vehicle’s licence plate was found to be registered to a completely different car in Mississauga.

That was the first red flag.

A closer look revealed the second: the plates weren’t plates at all. According to investigators, the driver had fashioned homemade paper plates, slipped them into a plastic cover, and taped them onto the vehicle.

The driver is now facing several charges, including using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, using a plate not in accordance with the act, failing to apply for a permit upon becoming an owner, and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance.

The man has been given a court date of March 23, 2026.

While police didn’t comment on the paper plates’ craftsmanship, they noted that improvised tags—no matter how neatly laminated—don’t meet Ontario’s legal requirements.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

70% of residents polled on Line 6 Finch West LRT call rollout 'unsuccessful,' majority cite Metrolinx

A new poll by Liaison Strategies of 1,000 Toronto residents looks at their early impressions of the Line 6 Finch West LRT line.

44m ago

Key Gardiner Expressway off-ramp reopens after 9-vehicle crash

Drivers in Toronto saw major delays on the Gardiner Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred in the Lower Jarvis...

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

3h ago

'Staged' youth hockey brawl during AHL intermission prompts multiple investigations

The Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) says a wild youth hockey brawl Saturday night during the intermission of an AHL game in Pennsylvania was "staged" and is now under investigation. "We are...

1h ago

Top Stories

70% of residents polled on Line 6 Finch West LRT call rollout 'unsuccessful,' majority cite Metrolinx

A new poll by Liaison Strategies of 1,000 Toronto residents looks at their early impressions of the Line 6 Finch West LRT line.

44m ago

Key Gardiner Expressway off-ramp reopens after 9-vehicle crash

Drivers in Toronto saw major delays on the Gardiner Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred in the Lower Jarvis...

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

3h ago

'Staged' youth hockey brawl during AHL intermission prompts multiple investigations

The Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) says a wild youth hockey brawl Saturday night during the intermission of an AHL game in Pennsylvania was "staged" and is now under investigation. "We are...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp

Footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway ramp in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area. No injuries were reported.

3h ago

1:02
Caught on camera: Tow trucks set on fire in Brampton truck yard

Security footage obtained by CityNews captured the moment two suspects set multiple vehicles on fire at a Brampton truck yard.

4h ago

2:22
4 vehicles torched in overnight fire at Brampton truck yard, days after nearby tow‑truck arson

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

4h ago

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

22h ago

More Videos