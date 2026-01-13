Justice Sheilah Martin to retire from Supreme Court of Canada effective May 30

OTTAWA — Justice Sheilah Martin says she will retire from the Supreme Court of Canada effective May 30, one day shy of her 70th birthday.

Martin said in a media statement Tuesday she was deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve Canadians on the high court, which she called an honour and a highlight of her professional life.

“I am forever thankful for the precious opportunity it provided to better understand the richness and diversity of the people in our country and the laws and institutions that allow us to live together with respect, dignity and equality,” she said in the statement issued by the court.

Martin said she has taken seriously the need for a strong and independent judiciary to address issues of national importance, safeguard the Constitution and promote the rule of law.

“Over the years, I was always happy to take part in the court’s many outreach initiatives and to participate in a broad array of educational endeavours,” she said.

Martin was born and raised in Montreal and trained in both civil and common law before moving to Alberta to pursue work as an educator, lawyer and judge.

She served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016, when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

She was named to the Supreme Court in 2017.

Martin has helped craft the court’s rulings on the over-policing of racial minorities, the payment of child support and the importance of imposing only the necessary bail conditions on an accused person.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner said Martin is widely respected for the depth of her legal scholarship, her commitment to fairness and her principled approach to justice.

“She has made remarkable contributions to Canadian jurisprudence and her commitment to education has carried over into her career on the bench,” Wagner said in a media statement.

“She is the first Supreme Court judge that I swore in as Chief Justice of Canada and I have always appreciated her enthusiasm in supporting initiatives that promote openness, transparency and meaningful engagement with Canadians. Her colleagues and I wish her a very happy retirement.”

Martin will be eligible to participate in judgments on cases she has heard for up to six months after her final day on the court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2026.

