York Regional Police (YRP) say a former Toronto police officer has been arrested in connection with an extortion investigation tied to an organized crime group running illegal gaming and betting operations across the GTA.

The case first surfaced publicly in November, when investigators charged Thomas Phippard, a Toronto man known by the aliases Frank and “Frank the Tank.”

Police allege Phippard worked with a criminal network that offered victims access to illicit betting websites, allowing them to place wagers on credit. When those bets were lost, victims were allegedly forced to repay inflated debts — often under threats, intimidation, and violence.

According to YRP, investigators executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence on Jan. 12, resulting in three additional extortion charges and one count of uttering threats.

The following day, officers carried out a second search warrant at a home in Barrie, where they arrested a 55‑year‑old man, identified as John Madeley, a former Toronto police officer.

YRP say Madeley has been charged with a series of offences, including breach of trust, four counts of unauthorized use of a computer, possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, two counts of possession of prohibited devices and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Authorities have re‑released Phippard’s photo, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Investigators are urging anyone who has been threatened, coerced, or forced to repay gambling debts under suspicious circumstances to contact police.