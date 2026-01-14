Halton police warn of increasing distraction thefts

Halton police says they are warning of a “concerning” trend of distraction thefts targeting seniors in the Halton Region and Greater Toronto Area.

Police say throughout the fall of 2025 and into the new year, residents of Halton Region experienced a spike in these types of thefts.

According to investigators, suspects approach seniors in public and ask them for directions or some false gesture of goodwill such as requesting prayers for a sick family member. Then, the suspect will distract the victim with hugging, or placing inexpensive costume jewelry on them as a so-called “gift.”

“During this interaction, the suspects remove valuable jewelry already worn by the victim,” Halton police said in a statement.

Officers say victims are most often targeted while walking in public and approached roadside. Suspects are typically female and will exit a vehicle to initiate contact.

Police have shared the following tips to avoiding being a victim of a distraction theft: