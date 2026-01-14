Halton police warn of increasing distraction thefts
Posted January 14, 2026 9:52 am.
Last Updated January 14, 2026 9:53 am.
Halton police says they are warning of a “concerning” trend of distraction thefts targeting seniors in the Halton Region and Greater Toronto Area.
Police say throughout the fall of 2025 and into the new year, residents of Halton Region experienced a spike in these types of thefts.
According to investigators, suspects approach seniors in public and ask them for directions or some false gesture of goodwill such as requesting prayers for a sick family member. Then, the suspect will distract the victim with hugging, or placing inexpensive costume jewelry on them as a so-called “gift.”
“During this interaction, the suspects remove valuable jewelry already worn by the victim,” Halton police said in a statement.
Officers say victims are most often targeted while walking in public and approached roadside. Suspects are typically female and will exit a vehicle to initiate contact.
Police have shared the following tips to avoiding being a victim of a distraction theft:
- Stay alert to your surroundings, particularly in parking lots or less busy areas.
- Avoid displaying expensive or sentimental jewelry in public; keep it covered when possible.
- Do not allow strangers into your personal space or allow them to touch you. If someone attempts to place an object on you, treat it as a warning sign.
- If approached by a stranger under suspicious circumstances, walk away and seek help if necessary.