Halton police warn of increasing distraction thefts

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 14, 2026 9:52 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 9:53 am.

Halton police says they are warning of a “concerning” trend of distraction thefts targeting seniors in the Halton Region and Greater Toronto Area.

Police say throughout the fall of 2025 and into the new year, residents of Halton Region experienced a spike in these types of thefts.

According to investigators, suspects approach seniors in public and ask them for directions or some false gesture of goodwill such as requesting prayers for a sick family member. Then, the suspect will distract the victim with hugging, or placing inexpensive costume jewelry on them as a so-called “gift.”

“During this interaction, the suspects remove valuable jewelry already worn by the victim,” Halton police said in a statement.

Officers say victims are most often targeted while walking in public and approached roadside. Suspects are typically female and will exit a vehicle to initiate contact.

Police have shared the following tips to avoiding being a victim of a distraction theft:

  • Stay alert to your surroundings, particularly in parking lots or less busy areas.
  • Avoid displaying expensive or sentimental jewelry in public; keep it covered when possible.
  • Do not allow strangers into your personal space or allow them to touch you. If someone attempts to place an object on you, treat it as a warning sign.
  • If approached by a stranger under suspicious circumstances, walk away and seek help if necessary.
Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup. Investigators...

30m ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

