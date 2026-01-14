Dylan Guenther scored two goals and an assist, Jack McBain had a goal and two assists, and the Utah Mammoth whipped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Daniil But, JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist, Ian Cole each had two assists, and Barrett Hayon added an assist for Utah, which extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Karel Vejmelka had 19 saves while getting his NHL-leading 21st win.

Calle Jarnkrok scored as Toronto snapped a four-game win streak and a 10-game point streak. Dennis Hildeby finished with 34 saves.

Guenther scored his two goals just 1:18 apart early in the second period, the fastest back-to-back goals by a single player in Mammoth franchise history, and pushed Utah’s lead to 3-0. The sharpshooting forward leads Utah with 23 goals this season.

Peterka made it a four-goal lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second before Jarnkrok spoiled Vejmelka’s shutout bid 3:30 into the third.

McBain and But scored 3:25 apart late in the third to cap the scoring.

Carcone scored the first goal 3:22 into the game on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt. Carcone, who grew up just north of Toronto, has scored Utah’s opening goal in the last three matchups.

Sean Durzi had a cut on his face after colliding with Auston Matthews in the second period, but returned to skate in the third.

