Guenther scores twice, Maple Leafs’ winning streak snapped in 6-1 loss to Mammoth

Utah Mammoth centre Barrett Hayton (27) shoots the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak).

By The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 6:22 am.

Dylan Guenther scored two goals and an assist, Jack McBain had a goal and two assists, and the Utah Mammoth whipped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Daniil But, JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone each had a goal and an assist, Ian Cole each had two assists, and Barrett Hayon added an assist for Utah, which extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Karel Vejmelka had 19 saves while getting his NHL-leading 21st win.

Calle Jarnkrok scored as Toronto snapped a four-game win streak and a 10-game point streak. Dennis Hildeby finished with 34 saves.

Guenther scored his two goals just 1:18 apart early in the second period, the fastest back-to-back goals by a single player in Mammoth franchise history, and pushed Utah’s lead to 3-0. The sharpshooting forward leads Utah with 23 goals this season.

Peterka made it a four-goal lead with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second before Jarnkrok spoiled Vejmelka’s shutout bid 3:30 into the third. 

McBain and But scored 3:25 apart late in the third to cap the scoring.

Carcone scored the first goal 3:22 into the game on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt. Carcone, who grew up just north of Toronto, has scored Utah’s opening goal in the last three matchups.

Sean Durzi had a cut on his face after colliding with Auston Matthews in the second period, but returned to skate in the third.

Late in the first period, but it seemed to have scored, officials whistled a faceoff while the puck was still free.

