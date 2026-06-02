Ontario legislature to rise for 21-week break following short session

Ontario’s members of provincial parliament will get an extra long break from the legislature this summer, as it takes a 21-week recess.

The extended break comes after the legislature sat for 30 days, following a 14-week winter break.

Government house leader Steve Clark says the house will come back on Oct. 27, the day after the municipal elections, so as not to interfere with that process.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says that excuse doesn’t hold water, as Premier Doug Ford’s government interferes with municipalities all the time.

He says the government cut the size of Toronto’s city council during the 2018 municipal elections, and right now is trying to take away that city’s control of its island airport.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser says he thinks the decision to avoid the legislature for so long is because Ford “can’t take the heat” over controversies such as the purchase and abrupt return of a private jet.