Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Afua Baah sits down with an Iranian woman in Toronto who learns that her aunt was killed in the Tehran protests. As she shares her grief, she also calls for Canada and other international allies to intervene in the deadly violence.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 15, 2026 10:48 am.

A Canadian citizen has died amid recent anti-government protests in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says.

“I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities. Our consular officials are in contact with the victim’s family in Canada, and my deepest condolences are with them at this time,” Anand wrote in a message on X Thursday morning.

“Peaceful protests by the Iranian people – asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations – have led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life. This violence must end. Canada condemns and calls for an immediate end to the Iranian regime’s violence.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the death weren’t immediately clear as of Thursday morning.

Neither Anand nor Global Affairs Canada confirmed the citizen’s identity.

Related:

CityNews has been speaking with residents in the Greater Toronto Area recently to hear more about how they’ve been impacted by the protests. The demonstrations began in late December in anger over Iran’s ailing economy and soon targeted the theocracy, particularly 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Yasaman, an Iranian-Canadian resident who asked to only be identified by her first name, told CityNews on Wednesday she heard her aunt died in Tehran. She said she has barely been able to speak with family members over the past week.

“I have so many mixed feelings. I feel like I’m still in shock, to be honest,” she said.

“Yesterday, I got one message from my cousin. At first, he said, ‘We’re all fine, but there has been a crime committed as you’ve never seen before.’ I tried to reply, but none of my messages would go through. This morning I woke up to him being able to stay connected more, and today he told me, ‘OK, I need to inform you that our aunt has been killed.'”

Related:

Yasaman said she was told her aunt was shot in the leg. She said her aunt was taken to a hospital, but Iranian authorities were there and doctors weren’t allowed to operate. Yasaman said her aunt ended up bleeding to death.

CityNews hasn’t been able to independently verify the details surrounding the incident.

“I have not cried once yet because I don’t want to show fear … she showed us not to be fearful and go out,” Yasaman said.

“We’re begging the politicians at this point. We’re begging people to help us.”

Related:

Meanwhile, videos of demonstrations have broadly stopped coming out of Iran, likely signalling the slowdown of their pace under the heavy security force presence in major cities. But in the meantime, protests against Iran have been held around the world as global attention has focused on the crackdown.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Iran at the request of the United States on Thursday afternoon.

Activists warned that hangings of detainees could come soon. The security forces’ crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported, warning it likely would rise even higher. The death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The U.S.-based agency, founded 20 years ago, has been accurate throughout multiple years of demonstrations, relying on a network of activists inside Iran that confirms all reported fatalities.

With communications greatly limited in Iran, the AP has been unable to independently confirm the group’s toll. The theocratic government of Iran has not provided overall casualty figures for the demonstrations.

With files from CityNews’ Afua Baah and The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

11m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

11m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

1h ago

2:42
Mississauga puts new restrictions on complaint-heavy plaza

The City of Mississauga is aiming to reduce the number of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza through new by-law restrictions. Erica Natividad with how the city says it will help address crowding and noise issues, and reaction from business owners.

16h ago

2:55
New poll shows almost 1 in 3 Canadians worried about future U.S. interference

A significant number of Canadians say they are on edge when it comes to diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. Catalina Gilles hears from experts and looks at just how likely, or not, U-S military aggression against Canada may be.

16h ago

2:54
As flu cases peak, some hospitals activate surge measures to meet capacity pressures

Some hospitals are activating surge measures to deal with significant capacity pressures this flu season. Tina Yazdani breaks down the numbers, and asks Ontario's health minister about the surge.

17h ago

3:43
Heavy snow overnight set to last into Thursday morning commute

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is under a snowfall warning heading into the Thursday morning commute. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

17h ago

More Videos