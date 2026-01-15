Man accused of setting multiple fires on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in an ongoing arson investigation at the University of Toronto.

According to authorities, the suspect entered several buildings on Jan. 14 on the St. George Campus between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Officers say the suspect allegedly lit several fires and damaged property before leaving the area.

Police have identified the suspect as Yuriy Khraplyvyy, 42, of no fixed address.

Khraplyvyy is wanted for three counts of arson causing damage to property, mischief Under and mischief over.

The suspect is described as male with short dark hair and clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was last seen wearing a dark sweater, light grey pants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.