Man accused of setting multiple fires on University of Toronto campus

Police say a man entered multiple buildings and lit several fires on the St. George campus. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 15, 2026 7:20 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 7:25 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in an ongoing arson investigation at the University of Toronto.

According to authorities, the suspect entered several buildings on Jan. 14 on the St. George Campus between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Officers say the suspect allegedly lit several fires and damaged property before leaving the area.

Police have identified the suspect as Yuriy Khraplyvyy, 42, of no fixed address.

Khraplyvyy is wanted for three counts of arson causing damage to property, mischief Under and mischief over.

The suspect is described as male with short dark hair and clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was last seen wearing a dark sweater, light grey pants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto declares major snowstorm condition, significant weather event

The City of Toronto declaration means bringing in more staff and equipment as well as certain parking restrictions to deal with snowfall.

1h ago

GO Transit reporting delays after Via Rail train, sidewalk snowplow crash in Scarborough

The crash happened at a Scarborough Golf Club Road rail crossing before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

3h ago

Snowfall warning lifted after storm blankets Toronto, GTA

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

2h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

1h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto declares major snowstorm condition, significant weather event

The City of Toronto declaration means bringing in more staff and equipment as well as certain parking restrictions to deal with snowfall.

1h ago

GO Transit reporting delays after Via Rail train, sidewalk snowplow crash in Scarborough

The crash happened at a Scarborough Golf Club Road rail crossing before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

3h ago

Snowfall warning lifted after storm blankets Toronto, GTA

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

2h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:54
Snowplow crashes into Via Rail train en route to Ottawa

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

4:05
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Toronto Pearson airport amid storm

Canada's busiest and largest airport Toronto Pearson experienced significant flight delays and cancellations amid a major snowstorm in the city.

4h ago

2:00
TIMELAPSE: Toronto snowstorm shuts down DVP

Both sides of the Don Valley Parkway was shut down during a major Toronto snowstorm that caused severe delays, road closures and icy conditions for commuters Thursday morning.

6h ago

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

6h ago

3:06
Iranian woman in Toronto heartbroken after learning aunt was killed in Tehran protests

Afua Baah sits down with an Iranian woman in Toronto who learns that her aunt was killed in the Tehran protests. As she shares her grief, she also calls for Canada and other international allies to intervene in the deadly violence.

January 14, 2026 7:01 pm EST EST

More Videos