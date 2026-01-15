Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.2 per cent in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says total manufacturing sales fell 1.2 per cent to $70.8 billion in November, weighed down by a decline in the auto sector.

The agency says sales of motor vehicles fell 15.9 per cent, while the motor vehicle parts group dropped 6.3 per cent. The machinery subsector lost 3.2 per cent.

The declines were partially offset by a 6.8 per cent increase in sales of petroleum and coal products, helped by both higher prices and volumes.

In real terms, manufacturing sales fell 2.3 per cent in November.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 1.8 per cent in November to $84.4 billion.

Wholesale sales, excluding those same items, fell 2.3 per cent in volume terms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press