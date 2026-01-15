New Line 2 trains revealed as Ontario ramps up Canadian content

Ontario’s government is increasing the Canadian content of Toronto’s next-generation TTC Line 2 subway trains, a move the province says will protect local jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The provincial and federal governments confirmed Thursday that the 55 new trains—set to replace the TTC’s aging Bloor–Danforth fleet—will now be built with 55 per cent Canadian content, up from the original requirement of roughly 30 per cent. The change pushes Ontario’s investment to nearly $1 billion.

The trains will be manufactured at Alstom facilities in Thunder Bay, Kingston and Toronto, which the province says will support 946 jobs across Canada, including 285 positions in Ontario.

The TTC’s current Line 2 trains are more than 30 years old and nearing the end of their lifespan. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the investment will make a visible difference for riders.

“Line 2 is getting a major boost for the people who ride it every day,” she said. “These new trains mean shorter waits, more reliable trips, and better connections across the city.”

A first look at the new Line 2 trains

The province also released new renderings of the Line 2 fleet—sleek, high‑capacity trains designed to carry up to 1,100 passengers each. The updated visuals show a modernized interior, wider doorways and improved accessibility features.

Photo courtesy: Ontario government.

Line 2 stretches 26 kilometres from Etobicoke (Kipling Station) to Scarborough (Kennedy Station) and is expected to see 661,000 daily riders by 2041, according to TTC projections.

The new trains are intended to meet that demand while supporting the largest transit expansion program in Canadian history, including the Ontario Line, the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The first trains are expected to enter service later this decade.