5 people arrested in fight between tow truck drivers last October

Five people are facing charges in connection to a fight between tow truck drivers in Brampton last October.

Peel police say on Oct. 31, 2025, officers were called to reports of a fight involving multiple tow truck operators in the Kennedy Road South and Orenda Road area.

Three victims had allegedly been attacked with a metal pole and two of them had also been assaulted with bear spray.

On Jan. 14, after an investigation, five suspects were arrested.

Rishav Chopra, 27, is facing multiple charges including two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of administer noxious thing with intent to cause bodily harm and utter threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Jashandeep Singh, 34, is facing three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of utter threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Harmandeep Singh, 27, Tajinder Chopra, 20, and Varun Aul, 32, are all facing assault charges.

All of the accused were released on an undertaking with conditions.