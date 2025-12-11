Peel Regional Police say three Caledon men have been arrested in connection with a tow-truck-related shooting in Brampton, while investigators continue to search for one outstanding suspect.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 at approximately 10:45 p.m., when an altercation between rival tow truck groups escalated into gunfire in a parking lot near McVean Drive and Castlemore Road. One person sustained minor injuries.

After weeks of investigation, police executed a search warrant at a Caledon residence on Nov. 20 and arrested three men.

Manjot Bhatti, 26, was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm. He was held for a bail hearing and has since been released on bail.

Navjot Bhatti, 27, was charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm. He was released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Amanjot Bhatti, 22, was also charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm. He was released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Police share video of altercation

Police say they are still working to identify individuals from the other group involved in the altercation, including the suspect who discharged a firearm. The man is described as South Asian, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Investigators have released video footage of the suspect and are urging the public to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the video is asked to contact Peel police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“Gun violence will not be tolerated in our communities. We will continue to crack down on this kind of criminal behaviour,” Peel police said in a statement.