Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down again Friday morning after major snowstorm

Toronto’s newest transit line is facing another rough morning after Thursday’s powerful snowstorm, with the TTC confirming that Line 6 Finch West is once again out of service between Finch West and Humber College stations.

As of 6:35 a.m. Friday, the TTC says the shutdown is due to ongoing weather‑related conditions along the 10.3‑kilometre route. Shuttle buses are operating between Finch West and Humber College while crews work to stabilize the line.

As of 6:35 AM – Line 6 Finch West: No service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to weather conditions.Shuttle buses will operate from Finch West to Humber College Station. https://t.co/HjrtnX9sli — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 16, 2026

The repeat closure comes less than 24 hours after Thursday’s storm forced a full shutdown of Line 6, marking one of the most significant weather disruptions since the LRT opened in December.

On Thursday, the TTC said the line was fully out of service due to heavy snow and deteriorating conditions, with no immediate estimate for restoration.

Friday’s stoppage adds to a growing list of early‑life challenges for the line, which has experienced multiple outages tied to weather, switch issues and mechanical problems in its first weeks of operation.