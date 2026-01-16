Saskatchewan Premier Moe says trade deal with China ‘very good news’

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, third from right, sits beside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, second from right, as they take part in a bilateral meeting with Premier of China Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 11:05 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 11:26 am.

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hailing Canada’s new trade deal with China as “very good news” as his province looks to restore exports for a major Prairie crop.

Moe says China’s plan to significantly reduce tariffs on Canadian canola products in exchange for Ottawa lowering duties on Chinese electric vehicles is a positive signal.

The premier says the deal should allow Canadian exports of canola and other agricultural goods to China return to normal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent by March 1, and “anti-discrimination” levies would no longer apply to canola meal, peas, lobsters and crabs.

In return, up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles will be allowed into the Canadian market each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff, instead of the current 100 per cent tariff.

Moe says the deal demonstrates what can be achieved when governments and industries work together.

“Today’s trade deal to significantly reduce Chinese tariffs on canola and other Canadian products is very good news for Canada and Saskatchewan,” Moe said in a statement Friday.

Saskatchewan produces over half of Canada’s canola. China is the country’s second-largest customer of the Prairie crop.

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP said in a statement the deal is positive.

“I am very glad to finally see some much-needed progress on restoring Chinese market access,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

“Producers across this province have had far too many sleepless nights as one of our largest trading partners aggressively tariffed one of our largest exports.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

3h ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

breaking

5m ago

Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard. Emergency crews were called...

11m ago

Carney reaches 'landmark' tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister...

51m ago

Top Stories

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

3h ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

breaking

5m ago

Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard. Emergency crews were called...

11m ago

Carney reaches 'landmark' tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

15h ago

2:46
Rare bird sighting in Quebec

On this cold and snowy winter day, here's a story that will get you thinking about spring: A rare bird has been spotted in Quebec. David Zura with why so many bird-watchers are flapping their wings with excitement.

16h ago

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

17h ago

2:19
Canadian killed in Iran

Ottawa says a Canadian citizen has died at the hands of Iranian authorities, as the U.S. continues to threaten military intervention. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

0:54
Snowplow crashes into Via Rail train en route to Ottawa

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

19h ago

More Videos