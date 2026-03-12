March Break in Toronto on a budget: activity guide

While some families will be heading out of town for March Break, others will be doing staycations in the city and there’s shortage of fun things to explore.

If you’re on a budget, consult the list below for some free and affordable events for the family to enjoy.

Kids TV museum

‘From Mr. Dressup to Degrassi,’ this exhibition on at Harbourfront Centre showcases 42 years of legendary kids television in Toronto. Parents of a certain vintage visiting the exhibit with their kids could use the “magic of make-believe” too, reliving a little bit of their childhood.

From 1952 to 1994, “Toronto stood at the heart of a global creative boom, producing beloved shows that entertained—and shaped—generations,” the website listing reads, including Mr. Dressup, Degrassi, Polka Dot Door, and The Friendly Giant.

The exhibit includes rare clips, iconic puppets, original set pieces and activities at the ‘making station.’ It’s open Thursday-Sunday until the end of March and admission is free.

Outdoor light exhibition

Trillium Park at Ontario Place is hosting Lumière: The Art of Light, featuring “bold and imaginative works” by Ontario-based artists, as part of the theme, ‘Rhythms of Light: Motion, Sound, and Time.’

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, until the end of the month.

LEGO art

The Art of the Brick: An Exhibition of LEGO Art has travelled the world and is now in Toronto. The exhibit features works by artist Nathan Sawaya, using more than a million bricks and creating more than 130 works of art. The exhibit is being held at YZD in North York. Click here for ticket information.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Ahead of the start of March Break, the St. Patrick’s Day Society is hosting the annual parade in Toronto on March 15 honouring all things Irish. There’s also the St. Patrick’s Day run/walk at Evergreen Brick Works, including the kid’s 1K run.

Celebrating all things maple

Sugar Shack TO, which is presented by Redpath Sugar, is taking place at Harbourfront Centre on March 14-15, featuring Ontario maple taffy and maple-infused comfort food, interactive activities, live entertainment, and more. General admission to the event and food items are available for purchase on-site.

Outdoor interactive art

The Winter Stations exhibit is currently on at Woodbine Beach and runs until the end of March. During the annual international design competition, artists “reimagine lifeguard stations as interactive public art installations, transforming city beaches into an open-air exhibition each winter.”