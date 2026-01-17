Details of compensation plan for Canadian owners of banned firearms set to be announced

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2026 7:31 am.

OTTAWA — Owners of banned firearms can expect to learn more today about federal plans to compensate them for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

The Liberal government is slated to announce details of its national buyback program at a briefing in Montreal.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Québec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière and police representatives are set to take part.

Liberal MP and secretary of state for nature Nathalie Provost, who was shot by a gunman during a 1989 rampage, is also scheduled to be at the announcement.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Gun control advocates have generally applauded the buyback initiative, while Conservative MPs and some gun owners have called it a wasteful plan that targets law-abiding citizens.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

The annual Toronto Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena is happening this weekend as they take on a fellow PWHL Canadian team and if you are trying to escape the snow, head to the Board Show at the Enercare Centre. Keep...

10h ago

Porter Airlines, union representing dispatchers reach tentative collective agreement

A joint statement from Porter Airlines and the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association said a ratification vote is being scheduled soon.

31m ago

Carney visiting Qatar to drum up investment despite 'brutal' human rights record

Carney's office said he will be seeking more trade access and partnerships in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, energy and defence while in Qatar.

21m ago

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

The annual Toronto Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena is happening this weekend as they take on a fellow PWHL Canadian team and if you are trying to escape the snow, head to the Board Show at the Enercare Centre. Keep...

10h ago

Porter Airlines, union representing dispatchers reach tentative collective agreement

A joint statement from Porter Airlines and the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association said a ratification vote is being scheduled soon.

31m ago

Carney visiting Qatar to drum up investment despite 'brutal' human rights record

Carney's office said he will be seeking more trade access and partnerships in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, energy and defence while in Qatar.

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

13h ago

3:15
Ontario's premier blasts the prime minister for 'terrible' EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford is blasting Prime Minister Mark Carney for what he describes as a 'terrible' EV deal with China. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say Ford should have done more to protect Ontario's auto workers.

14h ago

5:17
What the Bichette deal means for the 2026 Blue Jays

Bo Bichette is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays for the New York Mets. We break down the deal and what it means for the Jays with broadcaster Ben Shulman.

18h ago

1:37
Ontario Premier calls Canada-China trade deal a 'knee-jerk reaction'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to allow Chinese EVs into Canada in a new trade deal with President Xi Jinping a 'knee-jerk reaction' to global trade tensions.

20h ago

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

January 15, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos