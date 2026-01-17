Snowstorm plowing, clearing and salting continues across Toronto

As City of Toronto crews continue to respond to a major storm system that moved through Toronto and many parts of southern Ontario earlier in the week, municipal staff say they’re still focusing on plowing and clearing.

In an update released Saturday afternoon, City of Toronto staff said they’re working on removing snow in priority areas.

They said crews started removal operations along “hospital row” (areas along University Avenue in front of the hospital) late Friday and early Saturday.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the update said crews were going to clear snow from Don Valley Parkway bridge decks.

“Drivers are advised to expect some delays on the DVP due to snow removal operations,” the update said.

It noted there would also be “enhanced sidewalk clearing, plowing and salting.”

Officials said major snowstorm condition and significant weather event declarations still remain in place across Toronto.

City staff said the major snowstorm condition triggers a ban on parking along designated snow routes.

Under a significant weather event declaration, the municipality is exempt from certain Ontario government service level standards because the “significant increase in snow means it takes longer than usual to clear city roads, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.”

According to unofficial accumulation totals at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon, approximately 22 centimetres of snow fell as part of the system that brought a sharp drop in temperatures to much of the southern part of Ontario.

Click here to track the progress being made with plowing and salting across Toronto.