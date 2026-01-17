Snowstorm plowing, clearing and salting continues across Toronto

Following a very brief warm-up on Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again on Sunday before turning much colder early next week.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 17, 2026 1:54 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2026 1:56 pm.

As City of Toronto crews continue to respond to a major storm system that moved through Toronto and many parts of southern Ontario earlier in the week, municipal staff say they’re still focusing on plowing and clearing.

In an update released Saturday afternoon, City of Toronto staff said they’re working on removing snow in priority areas.

They said crews started removal operations along “hospital row” (areas along University Avenue in front of the hospital) late Friday and early Saturday.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the update said crews were going to clear snow from Don Valley Parkway bridge decks.

“Drivers are advised to expect some delays on the DVP due to snow removal operations,” the update said.

It noted there would also be “enhanced sidewalk clearing, plowing and salting.”

Officials said major snowstorm condition and significant weather event declarations still remain in place across Toronto.

City staff said the major snowstorm condition triggers a ban on parking along designated snow routes.

Under a significant weather event declaration, the municipality is exempt from certain Ontario government service level standards because the “significant increase in snow means it takes longer than usual to clear city roads, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.”

According to unofficial accumulation totals at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon, approximately 22 centimetres of snow fell as part of the system that brought a sharp drop in temperatures to much of the southern part of Ontario.

Federal firearm buyback program to open Monday, with March 31 deadline to register

The Liberal government is slated to announce details of its national buyback program at a briefing in Montreal.

51m ago

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

18h ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

1h ago

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

1h ago

