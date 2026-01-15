City of Toronto declares major snowstorm condition, significant weather event

As residents and businesses in parts of southern Ontario deal with a large amount of snowfall, the City of Toronto has made major snowstorm condition and significant weather event declarations.

The declarations took effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday and are part of a modernized snowstorm response plan aimed at increasing the number of resources available to respond to the weather.

Under the City’s policies, the municipal emergency operations centre opened to coordinate responses and communications from all relevant departments.

The move also brings in up to 200 more staff members and 75 pieces of equipment to help with snow clearing, inspections, and towing operations.

“As needed and based on conditions, the City will remove snow to designated storage sites in areas that have capacity issues,” a City of Toronto statement issued Thursday afternoon said.

“Snow removal operations commence as soon as the snow stops falling and planned plowing operations are complete.”

The major snowstorm condition, City staff said, triggers a ban on parking along designated snow routes.

“This helps City crews clear and remove snow piles that obstruct traffic flow, interfere with pedestrians and parking, and obstruct sightlines. Emergency service vehicles rely on clear roads to respond quickly to emergencies,” the City statement said.

In an effort to help clear streets, officials said there will be “enhanced coordination” with the Toronto Police Service to remove vehicles parked on designated snow routes while “temporary parking options” are being contemplated.

The fine for parking in a snow route can be as high as $500 plus tow truck expenses.

Under a significant weather event declaration, the municipality is exempt from certain Ontario government service level standards because the “significant increase in snow means it takes longer than usual to clear city roads, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.”

At the peak of the system Thursday morning, the City of Toronto partially closed the Don Valley Parkway due to snow accumulation and ice.

Officials added that both declarations were made because of snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday, and with more snow being forecast for the coming weekend.

According to unofficial accumulation totals at Toronto Pearson International Airport as of Thursday afternoon, approximately 22 centimetres of snow fell as part of the system that brought a sharp drop in temperatures to much of the southern part of Ontario.

Meteorologists forecast snowfall totals of up to 35 centimetres for certain communities. The heaviest accumulation, accompanied by strong winds, was expected north and east of Toronto, including Scarborough, York Region, and Durham Region.

Meanwhile, authorities said the declarations will be lifted “as soon as roadways are deemed safe.” Click here to track the progress being made with plowing and salting across Toronto.