2 injured in Brampton collision involving a dump truck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. for a crash between a sedan and a dump truck.

Two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to paramedics.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the dump truck did not remain at the scene, but they later found the driver. It’s not considered a failure-to-remain at this point, but will be a part of the investigation, police say.

Westbound Steeles is closed between Tait Boulevard and McLaughlin Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area.