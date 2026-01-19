2 injured in Brampton collision involving a dump truck

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 19, 2026 4:23 pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. for a crash between a sedan and a dump truck.

Two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to paramedics.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the dump truck did not remain at the scene, but they later found the driver. It’s not considered a failure-to-remain at this point, but will be a part of the investigation, police say.

Westbound Steeles is closed between Tait Boulevard and McLaughlin Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford says Chinese-made electric 'spy' vehicles will listen in on Canadians' phone calls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued to openly bash Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent deal with Beijing that will allow a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market at reduced...

5h ago

City ends declaration that banned street parking on snow routes, days after winter storm

Two City of Toronto weather-related declarations that went into effect last Thursday, banning parking on designated snow routes and heavily penalizing offenders, have been lifted as of 5 p.m. Monday. The...

20m ago

Sankofa Square revenue flow slows due to dwindling events, multiple protests

Often referred to as Toronto's Times Square, Sankofa Square is a space that's meant to contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Toronto by hosting events, concerts and community gatherings,...

23m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford says Chinese-made electric 'spy' vehicles will listen in on Canadians' phone calls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued to openly bash Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent deal with Beijing that will allow a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market at reduced...

5h ago

City ends declaration that banned street parking on snow routes, days after winter storm

Two City of Toronto weather-related declarations that went into effect last Thursday, banning parking on designated snow routes and heavily penalizing offenders, have been lifted as of 5 p.m. Monday. The...

20m ago

Sankofa Square revenue flow slows due to dwindling events, multiple protests

Often referred to as Toronto's Times Square, Sankofa Square is a space that's meant to contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Toronto by hosting events, concerts and community gatherings,...

23m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

5h ago

2:27
Ford calls Chinese EVs 'spy vehicles,' says new deal is 'Huawei 2.0'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for Prime Minister Mark Carney over Canada's new deal with China, calling it 'Huawei 2.0.'

7h ago

0:39
Eight people hospitalized after chemical incident at apartment building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building.

7h ago

0:35
Stabbing at hotel near Toronto airport leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning.

9h ago

2:09
Bitter cold sticking around for the week

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

22h ago

More Videos