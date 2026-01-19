Air Transat to create new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

MONTREAL — Air Transat has announced plans to start a new loyalty program with Desjardins Group and Visa.

The airline says the launch is planned for the second half of this year.

The company says the collaboration will offer travellers exclusive benefits and an improved experience.

Xavier Szwengler, the vice-president for marketing and distribution at Transat, says the new loyalty program will enrich the Air Transat experience through a modern, simple and flexible approach.

He says it will also help strengthen ties with customers and create value for Transat and its investors.

Air Transat is owned by parent company Transat A.T. Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press