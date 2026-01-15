Ontario Provincial Police report around 200 crashes, 125 vehicles in ditches on GTHA highways

As a massive snowstorm moves through the province, Ontario Provincial Police officers say they have responded to approximately 200 crashes on highways in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Officers also reported that around 125 vehicles ended up in ditches. They said most of the collisions happened after snowfall began in the region as much of southern Ontario remains under a snowfall warning.

While standing along Highway 401 near Highway 400 Thursday morning and filming a video for social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt showed a two-vehicle crash and said it’s an example of vehicles “pinballing off of each other as they’re hitting the walls” and colliding.

“Be careful out there. Drive to the conditions, and the conditions are miserable right now. We just need everyone to do their part,” he said.

“We’re responding as quickly as we can. Traffic volume is a lot lighter than a typical day, but we’ve still got lots of volume out there.”

Schmidt suggested anyone stuck in the snow should temporarily disable the vehicle’s traction control to try to get moving. He also urged people to slow down and to focus on navigating the roads.

“If you don’t need to be on the roads, this is a great day to take it easy and not be out there,” he said.

“Plows are out there. Give them space to do their work.”

A review of Ontario Ministry of Transportation cameras over the lunch hours on Thursday showed lighter-than-normal traffic volume while some lanes on corridors such as Highway 400 were still covered with snow.

In Toronto, the storm led to the partial closure of the Don Valley Parkway, but it has since reopened.

There were also closures across the region, such as the southbound lanes of Highway 400 and the Highway 403 off-ramps to Highway 6 at the Hamilton-Burlington border.

Meanwhile, for anyone taking GO Transit to make their way across the region, the agency reported some operational issues early in the afternoon on Thursday. There were weather- and mechanical-related delays reported on GO Transit’s Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West and Stouffville train lines.

For the latest 680 NewsRadio Toronto traffic reports, click here. Ontario 511 also provides updated mapping of collisions and other issues affecting provincial highways.

Approximately 200 collisions and 125 vehicles stuck in snowbanks or the ditch in the #GTHA in the past 24 hours. Most of them in the #OnStorm

Stay home if you can. Wait for the weather to improve before heading out. ^ks pic.twitter.com/RGsLZUhTkj — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 15, 2026