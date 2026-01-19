Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive near Jane Street around 12:25 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital via an emergency run. Police say his injuries are considered life‑threatening.

Investigators are searching for two suspects who were reportedly seen fleeing the area. According to early information, both were dressed entirely in black and left the scene in a dark‑coloured sedan. No further suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is urged to contact investigators.