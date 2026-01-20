Netflix intensifies bid for Warner Bros making its $72 billion offer all cash

FILE - A Netflix sign is displayed atop a building in Los Angeles, on Dec. 18, 2025, with the Hollywood sign in the distance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 12:56 pm.

Netflix is now offering to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business in all cash — in an effort to win over the Hollywood giant’s shareholders for its $72 billion merger and potentially thwart a hostile bid from Skydance-owned Paramount.

Back in December, Netflix struck a cash and stock deal with Warner valued at $27.75 per share, giving it a total enterprise value of $82.7 billion, including debt. But on Tuesday, the companies announced that they would be revising the transaction to simplify its structure, provide more certainty of value for Warner stockholders and speed up the path to a shareholder vote — which they said could arrive by April.

The all-cash transaction is still valued at $27.75 per Warner share. Warner stockholders will also receive the additional value of shares of Discovery Global, which would become a separate public company following a previously-announced separation from Warner Bros.

Warner leadership has repeatedly backed a merger with Netflix — and the boards of both companies approved the all-cash deal announced Tuesday. In a statement, Warner CEO David Zaslav said the revised agreement “brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world.”

A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Unlike Netflix, Paramount wants to acquire Warner’s entire company — including networks like CNN and Discovery — and went straight to shareholders with all cash, $77.9 billion offer last month.

Warner stockholders have until 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to tender their shares in support of Paramount’s bid, which has an enterprise value of $108 billion including debt. But that deadline could be pushed back further. While Paramount declined to share further details on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported last week that the company was planning on another extension.

Beyond its tender offer, Paramount has promised a proxy fight. Last week, the company said it would nominate its own slate of directors before the Warner’s next shareholder meeting, the date of which has still not been set.

Paramount also filed a suit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to compel Warner Bros. to disclose to shareholders how it values its bid and the competing offer from Netflix. But a judge on Thursday denied Paramount’s request to expedite that proceeding.

In a statement at the time, Warner applauded the court’s decision and called Paramount’s lawsuit “yet another unserious attempt to distract.” Paramount, meanwhile, maintained that the ruling wasn’t about the merits of its allegations and said Warner shareholders “should ask why their Board is working so hard to hide this information.”

Regardless of who eventually wins the upper hand, a Warner Bros. Discovery sale could be a long, drawn-out process that is almost certain to attract tremendous antitrust scrutiny. On Tuesday, Netflix and Warner maintained that they expect to close on a merger 12 to 18 months from December’s agreement.

Still, Paramount’s hostile bid could complicate that timeline. Politics are also expected to come into play under President Donald Trump, who has made unprecedented suggestions about his personal involvement on whether a deal will go through.

Trade groups across the media and entertainment industry have sounded the alarm over both bids, warning that further consolidation in the industry could result in job losses and less diversity in content — with particularly negative consequences for filmmaking.

The companies have spoken on those concerns. On Tuesday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said combining with Warner “will deliver broader choice and greater value to audiences worldwide” both at home and in theaters — while “driving job creation and long-term industry growth.”

Netflix’s stock inched up just under 1% Tuesday morning, while shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount-Skydance fell slightly.

Michelle Chapman And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of dangerous cold, and while a major winter storm is set to hammer large parts of the United States this weekend, its impact on southern Ontario — including the GTA —...

updated

26m ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

4m ago

Man charged after police allege teen girls were trafficked, sexually assaulted

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and faces a list of charges after investigators allege he trafficked two teenage girls, forced them to create sexualized images, and sexually assaulted one of...

44m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of dangerous cold, and while a major winter storm is set to hammer large parts of the United States this weekend, its impact on southern Ontario — including the GTA —...

updated

26m ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

4m ago

Man charged after police allege teen girls were trafficked, sexually assaulted

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and faces a list of charges after investigators allege he trafficked two teenage girls, forced them to create sexualized images, and sexually assaulted one of...

44m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canadian woman found dead on Australia beach surrounded by dingoes

Officials confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead on an Australian beach surrounded by a pack of dingoes, however the cause of death has not yet been determined.

4h ago

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

18h ago

2:30
Trump escalates Greenland threat, ties efforts to Nobel Peace Prize snub

U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his threats to annex Greenland in a stunning message to Norway's Prime Minister, as European leaders respond to his tariff threats. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:29
Canada's inflation rate ticks higher

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in the month of December. Business Analyst Kris McCusker dives deeper into the numbers and discusses whether or not an interest rate cut is likely to happen later this month.

19h ago

More Videos