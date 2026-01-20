Quebec’s finance minister says Ontario’s Crown Royal whisky ban is misguided

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot CP

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 6:04 am.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s finance minister says he has shared his concerns with his Ontario counterpart about that province’s intention to remove Crown Royal whisky from government-owned liquor stores, saying now is not the time to further disrupt Canadian supply chains.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the Crown Royal boycott, which he intends to launch next month, is in retaliation for parent company Diageo deciding to close its bottling plant in Amherstburg, Ont. The Ontario facility closure will affect about 200 jobs.

Ford has said he thinks the Ontario jobs will end up in the United States. Last year, Diageo announced the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Alabama.

Diageo, the United Kingdom-based alcoholic beverage giant, has said Crown Royal destined for Canada and non-U.S. export markets will be bottled at its existing Quebec facility in Valleyfield, Que., southwest of Montreal.

In a statement to the media, Eric Girard, Quebec’s finance minister, says he understands the concerns of Ontario workers impacted by the situation and that “no one wants to see jobs lost,” but he says he’s concerned about the impact it could have on operations in Quebec.

Girard also cautioned Ontario on the timing of its boycott. “In the current uncertain economic climate, particularly with the trade tensions with our southern neighbour, now is not the time to implement measures that risk further weakening Canadian supply chains,” Girard said.

In its announcement in August that it will close its Ontario plant by February, Diageo said Crown Royal would continue to be mashed, distilled, and aged in Canada, as has been the case since 1939. As well, the company said recently it will maintain its headquarters and warehouse operations in the Greater Toronto Area, and keep open the plant in Gimli, Man., which employs about 76 people and purchases materials from farmers in the region.

Girard said he has raised his concerns with Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. “My priority, as minister, is the protection of Canadian workers, including those in Quebec who work in Valleyfield and who will be affected by such a decision,” Girard said in his statement to the media.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew made a similar overture to Ford last week, asking the premier not to follow through on his threat.

“I’m asking you to reconsider because this is about sticking together as Team Canada. We know that we’re standing together against the U.S. But a house divided against itself cannot stand. We’ve got to stick together as provincial leaders,” Kinew said, referring to Canada’s trade war with the Trump administration, which has imposed tariffs on Canadian products and has threatened to annex the country through economic force.

During a news conference on Monday, Ford said, “My Number 1 job is to protect the workers here in Ontario, protect their communities, protect the people of Ontario, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that we protect them.”

If Ontario follows through with the boycott, Kinew said he doesn’t plan to pull Ontario liquor from Manitoba shelves in retaliation. He said it would not be right to take an action that hurts Canadian jobs.

A spokeswoman for Quebec’s liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec, said it won’t be removing Crown Royal either, noting the connection to the Quebec plant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

— with files from Allison Jones in Toronto

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

1h ago

Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa. The suspect involved was also shot. Police were...

10h ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

1h ago

Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community. But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

1h ago

Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa. The suspect involved was also shot. Police were...

10h ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

1h ago

Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community. But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

8h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

12h ago

2:32
Durham police officer shot by colleague while responding to an armed mental health call

Rhianne Campbell is on Cedar Street speaking with one man who watched the incident unfold right in front of him.

14h ago

0:39
Thousands of federal workers sent into 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security: union

More than 5,000 federal workers were sent into a 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security amid layoff notices, the worker's union reported.

15h ago

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

18h ago

More Videos