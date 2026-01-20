Toronto police say a man has been arrested and faces a list of charges after investigators allege he trafficked two teenage girls, forced them to create sexualized images, and sexually assaulted one of the victims.

Authorities launched the investigation in November 2025, focusing on allegations involving 15‑ and 16‑year‑old female victims in the city.

According to police, the accused used deception, coercion and control to traffic the teens. Investigators allege the victims were forced to take sexualized photographs, which were then distributed online. Police also say one of the victims was sexually assaulted during the period of exploitation.

On Jan. 16, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto address. The suspect was located inside the residence and arrested.

Police have identified the accused as Christopher Casilla‑Pena, 27, who faces a long-list of charges, including two counts of traffic in schedule I substance; two counts of procuring under 18; two counts of trafficking in persons under 18; two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18; possess child sexual abuse and exploitation material; print/publish/possess to publish child sexual abuse material and sexual assault, among other criminal offences.

Investigators say they have reason to believe additional victims may exist and are urging anyone with information to come forward.