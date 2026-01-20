Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday.

Temperatures remain well below seasonal norms as Arctic air continues to grip the GTA. Tuesday’s high reaches only –9°C, but strong westerly winds between 30 and 50 km/h keep the wind chill hovering near –20 for much of the day.

The day brings a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of flurries across the region. Despite the sunshine, the cold remains the dominant story, with conditions staying sharply below freezing.

Cloud cover increases tonight as the next system approaches, with temperatures falling to –13°C.

A fast‑moving Alberta clipper arrives Wednesday, spreading widespread snow across the GTA beginning in the late morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Wednesday afternoon into the early evening, with 5 to 10 centimetres likely across the region.

Late week: Extreme cold returns — wind chills in the –30s

Behind the clipper, another surge of Arctic air settles in. Thursday brings sun and clouds with a high of –5°C, but the deeper cold arrives on Friday.

Friday’s high in Toronto is –10°C, with overnight lows near –20°C and wind chills approaching –30; some of the coldest conditions of the season. Forecasters expect this bitter stretch to last through the end of January.

