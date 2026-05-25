2 injured, one critically, in crash involving motorcycle in Scarborough

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 25, 2026 3:06 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 3:08 pm.

Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a crash involving a motorcycle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Nugget Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital via emergency run. Paramedics say they transported one person to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries — it’s not clear if that person is the motorcyclist but the driver of a vehicle was also taken to hospital and the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Nugget Avenue is closed between Markham Road and Dovedale Court.

More to come

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