Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Simcoe Street South for reports of a structure fire. Photo: Khaled Mansour/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 21, 2026 11:37 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public’s help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Investigators say the missing man, identified only as Michael, was last spotted in the area of Bloor Street East and Merritt Street on Jan. 20, shortly before a fire broke out inside a multi‑unit residence.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, DRPS Const. Nicholas Gluckstein confirmed that three adult men were taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke‑inhalation injuries.

Another adult male remains unaccounted for — believed to be Michael — and police say they have no indication of where he may have gone after leaving the scene.

Police say the house contained several separate living units. Each of the injured men lived in different parts of the home, and three additional residents escaped unharmed. Fire crews have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, and police say it is too early to confirm whether the fire is considered suspicious.

Officers have released a physical description of Michael in an effort to locate him. He is described as a white male, 30 years old, approximately five-feet-eight inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say they are concerned for his well‑being, given the circumstances of the fire and the fact that he has not been seen since.

Anyone who knows Michael’s whereabouts or has information that could assist investigators is urged to contact DRPS.

Photo courtesy: DRPS.
