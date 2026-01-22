Woman struck by vehicle in Ajax, critically injured
Posted January 22, 2026 12:51 pm.
Last Updated January 22, 2026 1:04 pm.
A woman has been critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday, police say.
Just after 11 a.m., officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the intersection of Kingston Road West and Ritchie Avenue near Westney Road South.
Paramedics transported the woman to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The intersection is closed to traffic amid the collision investigation.