Fraud suspect allegedly posed as bank employee, bought $25K of jewellery with victims’ credit cards: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly defrauded two victims of $25,000 in a credit card scam.

Investigators say the first incident took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, when a Toronto resident received a call from someone claiming they were a bank employee.

The suspect told the victim that their credit card had been compromised and arranged a courier to pick up the card in the Cosburn and Pape avenues area, police said.

“The suspect then obtained the credit card from the courier before attending a jewellery store in Mississauga where he made purchases totaling $11,000,” a police release states.

A second, similar incident was reported on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The suspect again allegedly called a resident and told them their credit card was compromised. The card was picked up in The East Mall and Evans Avenue area and it was subsequently used to purchase $14,000 worth of jewellery from a store in Mississauga, police said.

Police launched an investigation and say they were able to identify the suspect as Madjid Benmaou, 20, of Montreal. He’s wanted on more than half-a-dozen charges, including fraud over $5,000 and use credit card obtained by offence.

Police say he has links to both Quebec and Mississauga and may be driving a black Dodge pick-up truck with Quebec licence plate AKJ52Z.