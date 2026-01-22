Fraud suspect allegedly posed as bank employee, bought $25K of jewellery with victims’ credit cards: Toronto police

Police are seeking Madjid Benmaou, 20, of Montreal, on fraud charges. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 22, 2026 6:14 pm.

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly defrauded two victims of $25,000 in a credit card scam.

Investigators say the first incident took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, when a Toronto resident received a call from someone claiming they were a bank employee.

The suspect told the victim that their credit card had been compromised and arranged a courier to pick up the card in the Cosburn and Pape avenues area, police said.

“The suspect then obtained the credit card from the courier before attending a jewellery store in Mississauga where he made purchases totaling $11,000,” a police release states.

A second, similar incident was reported on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The suspect again allegedly called a resident and told them their credit card was compromised. The card was picked up in The East Mall and Evans Avenue area and it was subsequently used to purchase $14,000 worth of jewellery from a store in Mississauga, police said.

Police launched an investigation and say they were able to identify the suspect as Madjid Benmaou, 20, of Montreal. He’s wanted on more than half-a-dozen charges, including fraud over $5,000 and use credit card obtained by offence.

Police say he has links to both Quebec and Mississauga and may be driving a black Dodge pick-up truck with Quebec licence plate AKJ52Z.

Open Gallery 3 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

1h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

8h ago

4 pedestrians struck by vehicle at Church and Gerrard: Toronto police

Toronto police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Church Street on Thursday evening. It happened at around 5:38 p.m. Police say the driver...

52m ago

Top Stories

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

1h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

8h ago

4 pedestrians struck by vehicle at Church and Gerrard: Toronto police

Toronto police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Church Street on Thursday evening. It happened at around 5:38 p.m. Police say the driver...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

5h ago

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

9h ago

1:16
Powerful winter storm to hit several U.S. states

Several U.S. states are bracing for a powerful winter storm that is set to bring in heavy snow and frigid icy temperatures.

9h ago

4:05
Coldest air of the season approaching Southern Ontario

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

5h ago

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

January 21, 2026 7:11 pm EST EST

More Videos