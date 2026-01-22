Mom says daughter with developmental disability has been on group home waitlist for nearly 20 years

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted January 22, 2026 8:32 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 8:33 pm.

An Oakville mother tells CityNews her daughter, who lives with a developmental disability, has spent nearly two decades on a group home waitlist.

Sally Mitzel is a proud mom and caregiver to her 39-year-old daughter, RaeAnn, who she says functions at the level of a three-year-old.

RaeAnn, who loves bowling, music, and walking, has been on a waitlist for a group home for the last 18 years.

Sally’s husband died five years ago and she’s solely responsible for RaeAnn. She now worries what will happen to her daughter when she passes away.

“The objective of every parent with a disabled child is to live one day longer,” she said.

She fears RaeAnn will not find a home until after she passes.

“I don’t really understand the system, and the way I understand it is if someone is in crisis that’s how they get a placement.”

RaeAnn is one of around 53,000 people with developmental disabilities on waitlists for essential supports and services across the province, according to Community Living Oakville — a non-profit agency supporting people with developmental disabilities with everything from housing services to day services.

“Right now because of this crisis, we’ve seen an increase in homelessness, we’ve seen an increase in human trafficking, we’ve seen people being inappropriately placed in hospital settings and also even in long-term care homes,” said the group’s executive director, Alexandra Hoeck Murray.

Hoeck Murray says along with the waitlist there’s another issue at play — chronic underfunding in the sector.

“We rely on ministry funding annually and the annual funding we receive just doesn’t chime anymore with the cost of living.”

While the province did not directly address the backlog, The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services tells CityNews in part it’s invested 3.7 billion dollars in developmental services this year — funding that supports approximately 19,000 adults through supportive living services at over 240 developmental services agencies.

The Ministry also says it’s supporting two new facilities for adults with disabilities in Hamilton and Toronto. 

Mitzel says that’s still not enough.

“It’s unfortunate that there is a waitlist and why that is in a society where people have billions of dollars to spend on war?”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

1h ago

Trump withdraws Carney's invitation to 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

updated

42m ago

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

1h ago

Trump withdraws Carney's invitation to 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

updated

42m ago

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

1h ago

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

8h ago

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

11h ago

1:16
Powerful winter storm to hit several U.S. states

Several U.S. states are bracing for a powerful winter storm that is set to bring in heavy snow and frigid icy temperatures.

11h ago

4:05
Coldest air of the season approaching Southern Ontario

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

7h ago

More Videos