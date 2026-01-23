Canadian found circled by dingoes on Australia beach drowned: autopsy

Piper James, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., shown on the right in this undated handout photo, was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Angela James (Mandatory Credit) HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 5:23 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 6:14 am.

An autopsy in Australia has determined that a young Canadian who was found dead on a beach this week was likely not killed by a pack of 10 dingoes.

A spokesperson with the Coroners Court of Queensland says the body of Piper James of Campbell River, B.C., showed evidence of drowning and injuries consistent with dingo bites.

The statement says pre-mortem bite marks are not likely to have caused immediate death and says there are “extensive” post-mortem bite marks.

James had ventured out on Monday for an early-morning swim on a beach on K’Gari, an island off Australia’s east coast, where her body was found surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

Friends and family of the 19-year-old say she was a “brave little girl” with an infectious laugh who dreamed of becoming a pilot.

There has been a series of dingo attacks on K’Gari, including the fatal mauling of a nine-year-old in 2001 and an incident in 2023 when a jogger was chased into the surf and attacked.

Piper James
Piper James, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., shown in this undated handout photo, was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Angela James (Mandatory Credit).
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto plunges into dangerous deep freeze Friday as life‑threatening cold moves in

Toronto is waking up to a bitterly cold Friday, but the most dangerous stretch of weather is still ahead, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind...

updated

1h ago

Trump withdraws Carney's invitation to 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

7h ago

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

9h ago

'No easy choices left' for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

Ontario hospitals have already started making some "lower risk" cuts in the face of rising deficits, but those alone won't alleviate hospitals' financial strain, the head of their association says, warning...

2m ago

Top Stories

Toronto plunges into dangerous deep freeze Friday as life‑threatening cold moves in

Toronto is waking up to a bitterly cold Friday, but the most dangerous stretch of weather is still ahead, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind...

updated

1h ago

Trump withdraws Carney's invitation to 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new "Board of Peace."

7h ago

Toronto police 'very concerned' for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they're concerned she'll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast. Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.,...

9h ago

'No easy choices left' for Ontario hospitals to save money: association

Ontario hospitals have already started making some "lower risk" cuts in the face of rising deficits, but those alone won't alleviate hospitals' financial strain, the head of their association says, warning...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

8h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

9h ago

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

16h ago

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

19h ago

1:16
Powerful winter storm to hit several U.S. states

Several U.S. states are bracing for a powerful winter storm that is set to bring in heavy snow and frigid icy temperatures.

19h ago

More Videos