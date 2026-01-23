Cineplex aims to challenge latest drip pricing decision before Supreme Court

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 5:53 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 6:05 pm.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says it disagrees with a court decision upholding a $39-million penalty related to deceptive marketing.

The Toronto-based company says the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a 2024 decision from the Competition Tribunal regarding Cineplex’s presentation of online booking fees.

The company says it will look to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The online booking fee was a $1.50 charge Cineplex began including in June 2022 to many customers not enrolled in its CineClub subscription and Scene Plus loyalty programs, which saw the fee waived and dropped to $1, respectively.

The Competition Bureau alleged the fee constituted drip pricing, a practice in which customers are drawn into a purchase without full disclosure of the final cost.

Cineplex says it continues to believe the fee has always been presented in a clear and prominent manner that fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press

