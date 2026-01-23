Russia, Ukraine and the US are holding peace talks in Abu Dhabi. They’re coming at a key moment

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to the media at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Katie Marie Davies, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2026 11:19 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 1:10 pm.

Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. envoys met in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, the first known instance that officials from the Trump administration have sat down with both countries as part of Washington’s push for progress to end Moscow’s nearly 4-year-old invasion.

The talks follow a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent days, from Switzerland to the Kremlin, even though serious obstacles remain between both sides.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that a potential peace deal was “nearly ready,” certain sensitive sticking points — most notably those related to territorial issues — remain unresolved.

Here’s what’s known and not known about the meeting:

What’s different about these talks

They are taking place in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine have already met several times on separate occasions, but this is believed to be the first time U.S. envoys will be there too — a significant step in that President Donald Trump has been pressing for a halt to the war.

The talks are an outgrowth of recent diplomatic activity, even though Russia has kept up its attacks on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the country without power amid a bitterly cold winter.

Zelenskyy met with Trump on Thursday behind closed doors for about an hour at the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing it as a “productive and meaningful” session. Trump said later that it had gone well and that both Russia and Ukraine were “making concessions” to try to end the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in overnight talks at the Kremlin that lasted nearly four hours.

A spokesman for Zelenskyy said there are “many different formats in these talks — sometimes participants step aside for separate discussions, sometimes everyone meets together, sometimes several groups break off by topic.”

Who is participating

The U.S. has confirmed Witkoff and Kushner are attending. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll also is part of the team, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic process. NATO’s top general, U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also is attending.

The Ukrainian team includes Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s national security and defense council; Andrii Hnatov, chief of the general staff; and Kyrylo Budanov, head of the presidential office.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said Russia’s delegation is led by the chief of military intelligence, Adm. Igor Kostyukov. The Kremlin later said the rest of the delegation are from the Defense Ministry as well, but did not elaborate. Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev also is attending.

The talks are scheduled to conclude Saturday.

Questions of territory and security

Little is known about the specific issues to be discussed. Zelenskyy said the fraught issue of territorial concessions is a likely topic, while the Kremlin offered few details beyond calling the meeting a “working group on security issues.” Separate economic discussions will take place between Witkoff and Dmitriev, Kremlin officials said.

The sides have indicated that a possible peace deal hinges on the apparently still unresolved issue of territory. Speaking in a WhatsApp chat with journalists Friday, Zelenskyy described the issue of who would control the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as “key.”

Russia’s bigger army has managed to capture about 20% of Ukraine since hostilities began in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of 2022. But the battlefield gains along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line have been costly for Moscow, and the Russian economy is feeling the consequences of the war and international sanctions.

In his briefing on Putin’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, Ushakov stressed that “reaching a long-term settlement can’t be expected without solving the territorial issue,” a reference to Moscow’s demand that Kyiv withdraw its troops from areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed in 2022 but never fully captured.

Peskov also said Friday that Moscow had already made its position clear and that Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the Donbas region.

Ukraine has been pressing for security guarantees from the West to prevent Russia from invading its territory again.

___

Kamila Hrabchuk in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Katie Marie Davies, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

28m ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

1h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

2h ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy suggests dingo bites on the body of a young Canadian backpacker found dead on a beach in Australia earlier this week were likely not her immediate cause of death. But the preliminary assessment...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

28m ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

1h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

2h ago

Dingoes not likely to have killed Canadian found dead on Australia beach: autopsy

An autopsy suggests dingo bites on the body of a young Canadian backpacker found dead on a beach in Australia earlier this week were likely not her immediate cause of death. But the preliminary assessment...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Bone-chilling cold & Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with warnings that Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills. That will be followed by the next snowstorm to hit the GTA on Sunday.

1h ago

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:46
Woman with developmental disability on 18-year waitlist for group home

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

16h ago

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

23h ago

More Videos