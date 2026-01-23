Stars and the public say final good goodbye to fashion icon Valentino at Rome funeral

By The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Global fashion celebrities will join the public on Friday morning to say goodbye to iconic designer Valentino at his funeral service in Rome at the central Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

After a two-day public viewing Wednesday and Thursday at the Valentino foundation’s headquarters in the Italian capital, the funeral marks the final tribute the internationally acclaimed designer.

Top fashion names including designers Tom Ford and Donatella Versace along with longtime Vogue magazine powerhouse Anna Wintour and Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway are expected to attend the funeral service.

Valentino Garavani, who died aged 93 at his Rome residence Monday, was adored by generations of royals, first ladies and celebrities such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Jordan’s Queen Rania and Julia Roberts who swore the designer always made them look and feel their best.

Hundreds of people have already paid their respects to the “last emperor” of Italian fashion during the public viewing. Valentino always maintained his atelier in Rome, while he mostly unveiled his collections in Paris.

His sumptuous gowns have graced countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001 when Roberts wore a vintage black and white column to accept her best actress statue. Cate Blanchett also wore a one-shouldered Valentino in butter-yellow silk when she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2005.

