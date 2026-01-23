Suicide bomber targets wedding ceremony in northwest Pakistan, killing 7 people, wounding 25

Volunteers transport an injured victim of suicide bombing at a wedding, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Kashif Naveed) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2026 1:25 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 4:10 pm.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest among guests at a wedding ceremony in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least seven people and wounding 25 others, police said.

The attack took place at the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government community leader in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said local police chief Adnan Khan. He said officers transported the dead and injured to a hospital, where some of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

Witnesses said guests, were attending the ceremony, with some dancing to the beat of drums, when the bomber struck.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who are also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP and which has carried out numerous attacks in the country in recent years. The group is separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban.

TTP has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban retuned to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021 when U.S. and NATO troops left the country after 20 years of war. Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover there.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues winter storm alert for Toronto area

Environment Canada has issued a yellow winter storm alert for the Toronto area ahead of heavy snowfall expected Sunday. Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of...

20m ago

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

3h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

6h ago

Assembly of First Nations warns members to be cautious in U.S. following ICE actions

The Assembly of First Nations is warning First Nations individuals to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some Indigenous...

1h ago

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues winter storm alert for Toronto area

Environment Canada has issued a yellow winter storm alert for the Toronto area ahead of heavy snowfall expected Sunday. Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of...

20m ago

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

3h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

6h ago

Assembly of First Nations warns members to be cautious in U.S. following ICE actions

The Assembly of First Nations is warning First Nations individuals to be wary of crossing the border into the United States in response to immigration enforcement raids and the detention of some Indigenous...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding arrested

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was among the FBI’s top fugitives, has been arrested in Mexico and now faces charges related to multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness.

2h ago

4:46
Bone-chilling cold & Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with warnings that Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills. That will be followed by the next snowstorm to hit the GTA on Sunday.

4h ago

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:46
Woman with developmental disability on 18-year waitlist for group home

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

19h ago

More Videos