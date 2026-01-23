US carries out first known strike on alleged drug boat since Maduro’s capture

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2026 5:51 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 6:05 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Friday that it has carried out a deadly strike on a vessel accused of trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the first known attack since the raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month.

U.S. Southern Command said on social media that the boat was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” and that the strike killed two people and left one survivor. It said it notified the Coast Guard to launch search and rescue operations for that person.

A video accompanying the post shows a boat moving through the water before exploding in flames. The U.S. military has focused lately on seizing sanctioned oil tankers with connections to Venezuela since the Trump administration launched an audacious raid to capture Maduro and bring him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

The last boat strikes occurred in late December, when the military said it struck five alleged drug-smuggling boats over two days, killing a total of eight people while others jumped overboard. Days later, the Coast Guard suspended its search.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues winter storm alert for Toronto area

Environment Canada has issued a yellow winter storm alert for the Toronto area ahead of heavy snowfall expected Sunday. Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of...

1h ago

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

31m ago

Ministers defend 'great sacrifices' after Trump downplays NATO role in Afghanistan

Liberal cabinet ministers and former Armed Forces members are defending the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made in Afghanistan after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed NATO troops' contributions in the...

26m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

7h ago

