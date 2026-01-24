Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a violent assault n ear St. Clair West Station. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 24, 2026 5:48 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2026 5:49 pm.

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station.

Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Police allege the suspect fled northbound on Vaughan Road, leaving the victim on the ground.

The female victim has sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, with long black braids, and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with NBA team logos, black Adidas track pants and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

