Man wanted in violent assault near St. Clair West Station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent assault on a female victim near St. Clair West Station.

Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on a sidewalk by the man around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Police allege the suspect fled northbound on Vaughan Road, leaving the victim on the ground.

The female victim has sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, with long black braids, and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with NBA team logos, black Adidas track pants and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.