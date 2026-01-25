More Pizza Pops recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

A pair of Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops are seen on a plate in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous types of Pizza Pops have been added to the recall, including three-cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni and bacon, deluxe and 3-meat in various packaging, due to possible E. coli O26 contamination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2026 11:20 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2026 11:28 pm.

A recall of select Pizza Pops products that was announced before Christmas has been expanded.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous types of Pizza Pops have been added to the recall, including three-cheese, pepperoni, pepperoni and bacon, deluxe and 3-meat in various packaging, due to possible E. coli O26 contamination.

A complete list of affected products is available on the agency’s website.

An earlier recall of select Pizza Pops products on Dec. 21 was also for possible E. coli contamination, and the Public Health Agency of Canada said last month several people were hospitalized as the outbreak reached seven provinces.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E. coli O26 may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick, and that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

General Mills, which makes Pizza Pops, says in a statement that food safety is its top priority and the company is working with retail partners to remove potentially affected products.

“Consumers are asked to check their freezers and dispose of the products affected by this recall,” the company’s statement said.

E. coli symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Most people will fully recover after a few days without treatment, but people who are pregnant, under the age of five, over the age of 60, or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major winter storm expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and GTA

Environment Canada says Sunday's winter storm could end up dropping as much as 60 cm of snow in some parts of Toronto and areas west of the city. In an updated orange winter storm warning, the national...

DEVELOPING

3h ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

Toronto man, 31, accused of assaulting unknown woman

Authorities have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Toronto man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. Police were called to the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood on January 22 after...

1h ago

'A great deal of disrespect': Canadian veterans outraged by Trump’s NATO comments

A Canadian veteran said U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about the contribution of NATO soldiers in Afghanistan show "a great deal of disrespect" toward those killed while fighting. In an...

8h ago

Top Stories

Major winter storm expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and GTA

Environment Canada says Sunday's winter storm could end up dropping as much as 60 cm of snow in some parts of Toronto and areas west of the city. In an updated orange winter storm warning, the national...

DEVELOPING

3h ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

Toronto man, 31, accused of assaulting unknown woman

Authorities have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Toronto man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. Police were called to the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood on January 22 after...

1h ago

'A great deal of disrespect': Canadian veterans outraged by Trump’s NATO comments

A Canadian veteran said U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about the contribution of NATO soldiers in Afghanistan show "a great deal of disrespect" toward those killed while fighting. In an...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

4h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

9h ago

3:42
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to Toronto and GTHA

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

9h ago

2:19
Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

A major winter storm is set to hit Toronto and the GTHA on Sunday, creating some pretty serious travel issues. An orange winter storm warning is calling for snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm.

14h ago

2:18
Heavy snow and cold temperatures on the way

After bitterly cold weather on Saturday, Toronto is bracing for 20 to 40 cm of snow expected on Sunday.

January 24, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos